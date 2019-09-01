Penn Capital Management Co Lowered By $646,408 Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped By $1.77 Million Its Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 8.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 38,024 shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 429,452 shares with $7.71M value, down from 467,476 last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $2.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 1.39M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) stake by 53.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 68,000 shares as Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 195,300 shares with $5.13M value, up from 127,300 last quarter. Hawaiian Holdings Inc now has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 386,240 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Operating Rev Per ASM Flat to Up 3%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees FY Capacity Up 5% to 8%; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Holdings has $3500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28’s average target is 14.71% above currents $24.41 stock price. Hawaiian Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of HA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 36 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% or 3.26M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Victory Mngmt invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 97,486 were reported by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 170,657 shares. Piedmont Advisors invested in 0.01% or 12,226 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 339,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile owns 9,685 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc reported 44 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc holds 0% or 182,677 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. 33,808 are owned by Synovus Finance Corp.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 13,200 shares to 7,000 valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 850 shares and now owns 15,650 shares. Infusystem Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,691 were reported by Miles Capital Incorporated. 640,415 were accumulated by American Century Companies. Botty Ltd Company holds 25,025 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 208,656 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,225 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fil Limited reported 3.11 million shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 593,280 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cooke & Bieler LP reported 1.17 million shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Nomura Hldg Inc owns 30,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 445,006 shares. Reinhart Inc has 0.51% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Huntington Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,396 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) stake by 103,532 shares to 113,752 valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Black Knight Inc stake by 31,891 shares and now owns 49,316 shares. Cardlytics Inc was raised too.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S on Monday, August 12. Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

