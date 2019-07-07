Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Cut Texasinstruments (TXN) Stake By $627,838

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased Texasinstruments (TXN) stake by 0.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 5,923 shares as Texasinstruments (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 2.85M shares with $302.28 million value, down from 2.86 million last quarter. Texasinstruments now has $108.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) stake by 8.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 11,712 shares as Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 149,091 shares with $4.66 million value, up from 137,379 last quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc now has $1.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 72,490 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased Canadianpacificrailway (NYSE:CP) stake by 2,704 shares to 613,352 valued at $126.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 10,942 shares and now owns 4.47 million shares. Blackrockinc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by BLINN MARK A. $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31. $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Ilan Haviv. 90,842 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $9.19 million were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K. 15,798 shares were sold by Van Haren Julie, worth $1.60 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sandy Spring Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Friday, January 18. The stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Boenning & Scattergood.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 38,024 shares to 429,452 valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) stake by 94,204 shares and now owns 888,577 shares. Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) was reduced too.

