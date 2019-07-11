Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Its Stake in Dish Network (DISH) by $903,309; Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Stake in Polaris Inds (PII)

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 123,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 336,668 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 211.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 29,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,895 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1.64M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 392,178 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $74.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 32,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 15,076 shares to 271,179 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,933 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.29 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

