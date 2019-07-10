Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Its Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) as Stock Rose; Seizert Capital Partners Stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 4,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,787 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 17,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 200,971 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explo; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Transaction Is Expected to Close Early in Fiscal Year Beginning May 1; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 06/04/2018 – Packaged Facts: J.M. Smucker’s Acquisition of Nutrish Points to Larger Industry-Wide Shift to Premium Pet Products; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS U.S. BAKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 11,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,091 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 137,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 29,991 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR)

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At SASR – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:SASR – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $125,925 activity. 370 shares were bought by Michael Mark C, worth $12,323 on Monday, March 11. $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares were bought by REEDER JOE. $20,081 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was bought by Stephenson Mona Abutaleb. Friis Mark E bought $31,860 worth of stock.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker: Back In A Jif – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J. M. Smucker Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J.M. Smucker: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

