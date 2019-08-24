Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding; ARCELORMITTAL COMMON SHARES (AMSYF) Shorts Lowered By 26.34%

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 32.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 3,637 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 14,802 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 11,165 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $8.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 866,450 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN

ARCELORMITTAL COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMSYF) had a decrease of 26.34% in short interest. AMSYF’s SI was 2.17 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.34% from 2.95M shares previously. With 61,800 avg volume, 35 days are for ARCELORMITTAL COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMSYF)’s short sellers to cover AMSYF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 703,207 shares traded or 961.68% up from the average. ArcelorMittal (OTCMKTS:AMSYF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancorporation holds 6,715 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 97,901 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. E&G Advsr Lp accumulated 0.11% or 6,600 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 144,981 shares. Presima Inc owns 59,100 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 984,526 were reported by First Foundation Advsrs. 15,000 are held by Yorktown Management And Research. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Lp invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 990,353 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 377,454 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 60 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Company invested in 14,802 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Barr E S, a Kentucky-based fund reported 476,848 shares.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 4,601 shares to 47,121 valued at $13.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) stake by 102,056 shares and now owns 95,129 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $333,850 activity. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Demchyk Matthew bought $146,000.