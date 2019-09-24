Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 20,303 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 15,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 177,070 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47M, up from 161,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 2,778 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 200,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 6,000 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 197,059 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 44,527 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 15,229 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.05% or 35,471 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 18,556 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12.37 million shares. Essex Company Lc holds 0.04% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 12,693 shares. 246,020 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 505,131 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 166,479 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.10M shares. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.35% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Linton Bullish On Canopy; Miley Cyrus, Sarah Silverman, Other Celebs Back Cannabis Company; Canada’s New R&D License; And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kaiser Permanente exec joins CDC Foundation board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Health Canada Suspends CannTrust | INN – Investing News Network” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies – Benzinga” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 268,927 shares to 815,851 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 73,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,905 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.