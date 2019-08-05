Penn Capital Management Co Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF); As Telus Com (TU) Stock Declined, Clean Yield Group Has Upped Holding

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 20,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 127,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 106,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 352,883 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The hedge fund held 23,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 16,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 950,557 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1,483 shares to 3,790 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,984 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 24,300 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested 1.18% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Raymond James Serv Inc invested in 0% or 17,196 shares. Covington Mgmt, California-based fund reported 500 shares. Natixis LP reported 0.07% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 25.59 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 27,745 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 23,044 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc has invested 0.18% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 15,469 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,815 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Supercomputer Company Cray Acquired By Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fidelity National Financial, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces NYDFS Disapproval of its Application to Acquire Stewart (STC) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Top Pick: 3 Dividend Stocks for Retirees – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “REMINDER/Media Advisory – $100000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.