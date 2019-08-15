Penn Capital Management Co Increased Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding; Acelrx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Sentiment Is 1.47

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 28 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 19 decreased and sold stock positions in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 11.42 million shares, down from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 15 New Position: 13.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 20.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 142,385 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 825,591 shares with $10.82 million value, up from 683,206 last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 1.69M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Among 5 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. WPX Energy has $21 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16.80’s average target is 68.34% above currents $9.98 stock price. WPX Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $17 target. Mizuho maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin Services holds 0% or 268 shares in its portfolio. Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 18,589 shares. 10,700 are held by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Jane Street Gru, New York-based fund reported 38,077 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dsam Prns (London) Ltd has 0.47% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jvl Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 6.46% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Cna Financial has 0.52% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 186,500 shares. Financial Counselors Inc invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 311,900 shares. Earnest Prtnrs holds 263 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Loews Corporation reported 24,900 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 0% or 36 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WPX Energy (WPX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $180.32 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 327,986 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) has declined 5.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Expects Six-Mo FDA Review With Projected PDUFA Date in 4Q; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-lnvasively and Rapidly Treat Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain in a Monitored Setting; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR ZALVISO IN H2 2018; 18/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Concluding that Sublingual Sufentanil Tablets Provide the Opportunity to Non-Invas; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MARCH 31, 2018 CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $51.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES THAT FDA WILL ACKNOWLEDGE ACCEPTANCE OF NDA WITHIN 30 CALENDAR DAYS OF RESUBMISSION DATE; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for DZUVEO for Management of Acute Moderate to Severe Pain in Medically Monitored Settings; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA(TM); 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THREE ARCH FUNDS IN DISSOLUTION PROCESS AND ARE EACH FINALIZING LIQUIDATION OF THEIR ENTIRE RESPECTIVE PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX SEES SIX-MONTH REVIEW BY FDA

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 35,100 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp owns 833,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Global Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 33,928 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, a Florida-based fund reported 20,000 shares.