Penn Capital Management Co Increased Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) Position by $1.60 Million; Weitz Investment Management Decreased Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Position by $1.75 Million; Share Value Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (RGA) by 241% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 10,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The hedge fund held 14,506 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 4,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $154.76. About 115,132 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 59,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 131,482 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on August 09, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2 St. Louisans make Fortuneâ€™s Top 50 Most Powerful Women – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) CEO Anna Manning on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RGA Reinsurance Company Selected as Life Reinsurer of the Year by Asia Insurance Review – Business Wire” published on November 02, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RGA Releases 2017 Global Life and Health Underwriting Survey – Business Wire” with publication date: December 14, 2017.

