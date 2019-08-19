Penn Capital Management Co Increased Its Stake in Glatfelter (GLT) as Share Value Rose; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Holding in Ball (BLL) by $360,468 as Stock Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 27,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The hedge fund held 249,727 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 222,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.31M market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 416,771 shares traded or 121.03% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 24,237 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 30,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.63. About 1.70 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 20/05/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball For Kawhi Leonard Trade Will Never Happen, Says LaVar Ball; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 4.03 million shares. Prudential holds 193,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Pinnacle Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 46,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 16,000 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Lc invested in 0.05% or 21,200 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 63,379 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs reported 75 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 21,719 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) or 10,087 shares. Penn Capital Management holds 249,727 shares. First Manhattan holds 537,518 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 0.01% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2,746 shares to 11,984 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 176,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,040 shares, and cut its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $149,225 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 186 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.09% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 180,096 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 4,229 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.27% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 965 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Com holds 3,632 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 34,190 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.95% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 396,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 5,079 shares. Allstate Corporation has 0.12% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 79,642 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 148,004 shares. Cookson Peirce & has 165,201 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 142,860 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,089 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

