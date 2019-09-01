Penn Capital Management Co Holds Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL); As General Electric Company (GE) Market Value Rose, Hikari Power LTD Increased Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 12,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 19,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 6,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 176,623 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 134,020 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 94,204 shares to 888,577 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Investors Sas reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Mackenzie Corp invested 0.09% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Comerica National Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bell Savings Bank holds 3,212 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 518,789 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% or 301 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale owns 0.24% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 29,230 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs accumulated 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 9,014 shares. 12,119 are owned by Suntrust Banks. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 13,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 1,747 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). King Luther Capital Mgmt has 62,679 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 100,328 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.78% or 257,661 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 98,577 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.32% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.63M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 148,030 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lynch And Assocs In invested in 0.26% or 79,989 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Consulate Inc holds 20,333 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Com Inc reported 71,918 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.26% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 60,577 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Strum & Towne Incorporated has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Patten stated it has 13,255 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,100 shares to 103,900 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.