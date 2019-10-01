Penn Capital Management Co Holds Holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC); Caledonia Investments Plc Has Increased Position in Watsco (WSO) as Market Valuation Rose

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70M, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.14. About 155,946 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 82,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 704,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, up from 622,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 1.28M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 03/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 18/04/2018 – AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron told CNBC that the opening of the theater was historic day for the movie industry and Saudi Arabia; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC announces interim command chief; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18; 24/05/2018 – AMC Theatres CEO says company is “roaring hot,” with more cinemas and blockbuster hits to come; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first Saudi cinema for 35 years

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc by 36,041 shares to 366,472 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 100,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1.