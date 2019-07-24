Penn Capital Management Co Holding in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Decreased by $1.93 Million as Stock Price Rose; Troy Asset Management LTD Holds Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 62,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 304,483 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 366,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 1.09M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 57,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 36,830 shares to 190,606 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 26,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.66M for 15.32 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 77 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 23,322 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.21% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Simcoe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.15M shares. Principal Financial Gp reported 9,033 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,616 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Co reported 9,667 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 134,845 shares. Renaissance Ltd has 2.77 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eqis Management stated it has 19,092 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 31,140 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.