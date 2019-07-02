Penn Capital Management Co Holding in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Lifted by $716,040 as Share Value Rose; Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holding Has Upped by Argentiere Capital Ag

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 1.18 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 16,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 720,765 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 13,590 shares to 232,248 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,850 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Manulife Financial, Fidelity National Financial, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Ericsson, Ascendis Pharma A/S, and Astec Industries â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based real estate services companyâ€™s group president to retire – Houston Business Journal” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Supercomputer Company Cray Acquired By Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 64,500 shares to 30,900 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

