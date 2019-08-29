Penn Capital Management Co Holding in Exelixis (EXEL) Decreased by $499,399 as Share Price Rose; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding Lifted by Abrams Bison Investments Llc

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 153,597 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 21,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 533,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, down from 555,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 153,603 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Bodiez Launches Limited-Edition Summer 2018 Capsule Collection; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – POSITIVE CHMP OPINION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – EXELIXIS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $50 MLN FOR APPROVAL OF FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED RCC; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.06% or 31,958 shares. Btc Cap stated it has 1,742 shares. New England Research Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.37% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% or 683,857 shares. 302,602 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 3,310 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 1,080 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 428,628 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.12% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.77M shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund owns 46,600 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct reported 20,122 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 206,984 shares. Moreover, Savant Cap Limited has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cleararc Cap owns 4,084 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 53,208 shares to 86,635 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Finance has invested 0.03% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Impact Ltd stated it has 43,378 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cap Mgmt Va invested 1.7% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Victory Capital Inc owns 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 76,658 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 36,533 shares. Pittenger & Anderson owns 11,000 shares. 3.20 million are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 60,724 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). 215,073 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Samlyn Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 478,532 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advisors Incorporated invested 0.08% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).