Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position; Jacobs Asset Management Increased Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Fuller H B Co (FUL) stake by 144.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 30,144 shares as Fuller H B Co (FUL)’s stock rose 0.95%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 51,014 shares with $2.48 million value, up from 20,870 last quarter. Fuller H B Co now has $2.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 194,282 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 61.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 171,500 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 450,000 shares with $15.46M value, up from 278,500 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.28M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Business First Bancshares In stake by 26,435 shares to 551,960 valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) stake by 17,700 shares and now owns 37,300 shares. Medley Mgmt Inc (NYSE:MDLY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 13.47% above currents $36.31 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy”.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) stake by 44,066 shares to 109,297 valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc stake by 103,767 shares and now owns 265,266 shares. Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) was reduced too.