Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Position by $365,050; Valuation Rose; Ancient Art LP Lowered Position in Zillow Group (Z) by $2.97 Million as Stock Rose

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 2.11M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 7,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,220 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 27,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 1.33M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 27.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q Cont Ops EPS 8c; 11/05/2018 – Standard Life Equity Income Trust Buys 1% of CMC Markets; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Cmc’s Proposed Notes; All Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Commercial Metals ‘BB+’ Rtngs; Off CW/Neg; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 17/05/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Delivers Groundbreaking Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Cubic Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Luminus Management Limited Com has 5.77M shares. Dean Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 350,310 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. First Dallas Inc stated it has 304,706 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. 314,774 were reported by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. Raymond James & holds 45,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Comm Inc has invested 0.17% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us owns 0.16% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 880,264 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc accumulated 28,752 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 388,939 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 8,482 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.06% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 34,930 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.07% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 35,694 shares to 267,290 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc Com (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,157 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $15,920 activity.

