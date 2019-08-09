Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped By $382,186 Its Glatfelter (GLT) Stake; Mestek Has 0.65 Sentiment

Mestek Inc (MCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 15 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 23 sold and reduced equity positions in Mestek Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 11.58 million shares, down from 12.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mestek Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Glatfelter (GLT) stake by 12.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 27,299 shares as Glatfelter (GLT)’s stock rose 5.91%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 249,727 shares with $3.53 million value, up from 222,428 last quarter. Glatfelter now has $629.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 77,525 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity. DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS bought $22,200 worth of P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 816,576 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 12,846 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 12,858 shares or 0% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Llc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). 40,262 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. 71,509 are held by Boston Prns. Morgan Stanley owns 105,018 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp invested in 0.01% or 12,681 shares. 29,611 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Communication The. Penn Mgmt Comm Incorporated has 0.34% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 249,727 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership owns 1.20M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Raymond James holds 24,948 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 13,600 shares to 65,950 valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) stake by 51,838 shares and now owns 123,860 shares. Whiting Pete Corp New was reduced too.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 8.12% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 6.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lorber David A has 3.58% invested in the company for 41,714 shares. The New York-based Moab Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 257,540 shares.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $143.81 million. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; gas and oil; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products ; beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.