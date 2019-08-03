Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Position by $2.18 Million as Share Value Declined; Harvey Capital Management Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.80 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 109,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The hedge fund held 354,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 463,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 876,451 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 62,227 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 81,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

