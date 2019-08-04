Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Gray Television (GTN) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.11 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 170,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 587,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, down from 757,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 1.07 million shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.66 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange owns 50,211 shares. Duncker Streett accumulated 87,488 shares. Somerset holds 64,184 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 5,436 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 56,994 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schmidt P J Management Incorporated owns 10,018 shares. 5,100 are held by Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership. Cibc Financial Bank Usa invested 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.86% or 7.52M shares. Meridian Invest Counsel stated it has 60,875 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Advsrs holds 19,863 shares. Karpus reported 6,509 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm owns 66,637 shares. Aristotle Cap Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares to 46,572 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 334,020 shares. Principal Fin Gru owns 28,048 shares. Darsana Cap Ptnrs Lp holds 6.4% or 8.00M shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 11,297 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 6,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc owns 0.41% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 78,000 shares. Teton Advsrs reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Whittier Trust reported 41 shares stake. Horizon Invest Svcs Lc has 0.49% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,255 shares. Act Ii Mngmt LP reported 2.78% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 69,790 shares or 0.12% of the stock.