Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position as Market Value Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 86.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 17,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, up from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.15 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 41,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 203,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 244,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 407,923 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 24,020 shares to 37,870 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 21,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $261.37 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96 million for 6.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 13,815 shares to 54,761 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 1,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,886 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS).

