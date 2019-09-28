Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised By $2.03 Million Its Gray Television (GTN) Position; Goodman Financial Has Trimmed Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding By $368,280

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 23.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 126,675 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 657,151 shares with $10.77 million value, up from 530,476 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 700,769 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Goodman Financial Corp decreased Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goodman Financial Corp sold 8,370 shares as Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Goodman Financial Corp holds 180,905 shares with $8.12M value, down from 189,275 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc now has $45.66B valuation. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21 million shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 was made by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Friday, August 9. Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of stock or 1,800 shares. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Petiq Inc stake by 17,828 shares to 54,439 valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schneider National Inc stake by 144,118 shares and now owns 63,568 shares. Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 646,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Indexiq Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 26,213 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 92,812 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.56% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 4,775 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 140,212 shares. 33,086 were reported by Principal Financial. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co stated it has 3.45M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 231,053 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.05% or 58,294 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 7,926 shares. Advent Capital Mngmt De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Fmr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 7.45M shares.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 500 were accumulated by Monetary Incorporated. Numerixs Techs invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Lc has 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Intrust Bancshares Na invested in 0.11% or 9,633 shares. 33.93M were reported by Cap World Invsts. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 0.38% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 21,050 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 139,323 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 716,838 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stifel Corporation has invested 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.56% or 783,240 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Share Price Has Gained 127%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Applied Materials, Alibaba Group Holding, and Jefferies Financial Group Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo lifts semi targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.