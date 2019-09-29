Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Position in Nn (NNBR) by $905,130; Renaissance Technologies Holding in Gopro (GPRO) Has Lowered by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 210,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63 million, down from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 13.92M shares traded or 238.50% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 48.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 108,853 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 209,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 94,622 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – NN INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – NN INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. may be close to the peak of its earnings cycle, but earnings still have room to climb, according to asset manager NN Investment Partners; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $25,950 activity.

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $13.13M for 5.79 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold NNBR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.20 million shares or 2.19% less from 34.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Us Bancorporation De holds 11,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Graham And Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.09M shares. Amer Int Gru Inc holds 0% or 26,676 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 23,533 shares. Renaissance reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Wilen Inv Mgmt holds 1.84% or 255,866 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Boston owns 205,284 shares. Markston Ltd Llc invested in 1,000 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners owns 430,080 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 64,593 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 71,100 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 837,087 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 139,619 shares to 424,730 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 181,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GPRO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.50 million shares or 0.86% more from 69.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 131,100 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 700 shares. 76,626 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Creative Planning invested in 58,233 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0% or 10,777 shares. has 403,325 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 212,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Us Fincl Bank De has 7,211 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 40,325 shares. 2,000 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 557,840 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 227,647 shares to 247,900 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veon Ltd by 3.94M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rmr Group Inc.

Analysts await GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 118.18% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. GPRO’s profit will be $3.08M for 62.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by GoPro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.