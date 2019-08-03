Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding; Glacier Peak Capital Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 40.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 16,000 shares with $996,000 value, down from 27,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $152.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 10.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 45,023 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 395,570 shares with $5.55M value, down from 440,593 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 3.16 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 232,568 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 476,143 shares. Wright Invsts Ser owns 51,081 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 30,844 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 4.30 million shares. Earnest Prns Lc owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,219 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.52% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 25.34M shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, Texas-based fund reported 46,332 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability owns 1.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 110,657 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 55,192 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 84,439 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Massachusetts Fin Service Co Ma has 32.80M shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $99 target. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 2. Bank of America maintained the shares of PTEN in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $1200 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Mgm Growth Pptys Llc stake by 65,065 shares to 101,793 valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) stake by 13,035 shares and now owns 27,925 shares. Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vertex One Asset Management stated it has 66,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 12.05M shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated, California-based fund reported 26,716 shares. 48,077 are owned by Amg Tru Commercial Bank. 352,148 were reported by Nikko Asset Americas. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Blackrock owns 20.23 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 34,860 are held by Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. The Georgia-based Voya Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Art Limited Liability Company reported 201,901 shares. 470,450 are owned by Cortina Asset Ltd Liability. 184,700 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Matarin Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.06% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 58,589 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 1.97M shares. 2,298 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs.