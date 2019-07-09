Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding by $1.83 Million; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Federal Realty Investment (FRT) Holding by $2.81 Million

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment (FRT) by 165.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 20,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 12,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.75. About 262,662 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 38,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,054 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 238,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 351,163 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 114,481 shares to 256,653 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 8,989 shares. Matarin Management Limited Com stated it has 13,217 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moody Bancshares Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 127 shares. 555,513 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Mngmt. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 389,644 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dorsey And Whitney Lc holds 0.05% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 6,912 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 8,794 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 41,814 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Johnson Gp owns 1,300 shares. Sterling holds 0.31% or 659,634 shares. 163,636 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.37 million for 11.90 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 1.01 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 26 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Com stated it has 1,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) stated it has 1,800 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 5,055 shares. Incorporated holds 0.02% or 28,945 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Company owns 14,038 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Commerce Limited has 0.04% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 1,528 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 436,045 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Asset Management One holds 201,471 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 50,230 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 97 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Aimz Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

