Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Century Casinos (CNTY) Stake By $3.94 Million; East Coast Asset Management Lifted Moodys (MCO) Holding

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc acquired 1,741 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 128,605 shares with $23.29 million value, up from 126,864 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $40.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $213.27. About 583,574 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Cav’s A3 Rating For Downgrade; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of notes issued by TICP CLO lll-2, Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Barings Clo Ltd. 2018-II; 08/05/2018 – Heavily Shorted Gogo Sinks to Record Low After Moody’s Downgrade; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Rating To Cabei’s Proposed Local Notes For Up To Mxn 2,000 Million With A 3 Year Tenor; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To East Penn Sd’s (PA) Go Bonds, Series Of 2018; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook To Negative On Wessex Water, Affirms A3 Rating; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The A1 On The Village Of Weston, Wi’s Storm Water Revenue Bonds

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) stake by 80.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 437,938 shares as Century Casinos Inc (CNTY)’s stock rose 8.58%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 108,158 shares with $980,000 value, down from 546,096 last quarter. Century Casinos Inc now has $222.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 287,823 shares traded or 95.41% up from the average. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos enters Vietnamese gaming market; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 28/03/2018 – Century Casinos Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10

More notable recent Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Century Casinos, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CNTY) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) CEO Erwin Haitzmann on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Mutual Fund Picks From Nuveen – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Perritt has 1.09% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 100,000 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Kennedy Management reported 144,596 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 118,241 are held by Monarch Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.39 million are owned by Vanguard Group. Penn Capital Mngmt stated it has 108,158 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 55,146 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 14,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prtn holds 0.01% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 575,295 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 6,594 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 11,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $3.24 million for 17.18 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) stake by 70,838 shares to 296,039 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD) stake by 342,250 shares and now owns 697,979 shares. Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $202.38’s average target is -5.11% below currents $213.27 stock price. Moody`s had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCO in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25.