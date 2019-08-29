Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) Stake; BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES (BNET) Shorts Decreased By 63.64%

BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BNET) had a decrease of 63.64% in short interest. BNET’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 63.64% from 2,200 shares previously. The stock increased 13.27% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.555. About 16,250 shares traded or 75.26% up from the average. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (RGA) stake by 169.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 7,646 shares as Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (RGA)’s stock rose 4.76%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 12,165 shares with $1.73M value, up from 4,519 last quarter. Reinsurance Group Amer Inc now has $9.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $150.27. About 307,982 shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) stake by 102,056 shares to 95,129 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) stake by 51,838 shares and now owns 123,860 shares. Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was reduced too.

