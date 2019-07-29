Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Aqua America (WTR) Position; Equus Total Return (EQS) Sentiment Is 1

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 178.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc acquired 45,234 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 70,621 shares with $2.57M value, up from 25,387 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $8.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 330,294 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts

Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 5 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 5 decreased and sold their positions in Equus Total Return Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.71 million shares, down from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Equus Total Return Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is down 27.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

More notable recent Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equus Energy Sells Working Interest in Haley Field – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equus Energy Sells Working Interest in Worsham-Bayer Field – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equus Total Return Fund: NAV Rises, Discount Deepens, And Value Improves – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equus Total Return Fund, Flogging A Dead Horse – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equus Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.14 million activity.

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, . The company has market cap of $21.63 million. The fund invests in small to mid sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It has a 7.27 P/E ratio. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. for 172,477 shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 243,803 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 895,000 shares. The New York-based Wynnefield Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,286 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aqua America had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Aqua America, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WTR) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aqua America declares $0.2343 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Fresh Dividend Hikes That May Entice More Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 38,024 shares to 429,452 valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) stake by 71,110 shares and now owns 392,512 shares. Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) was reduced too.