Penn Capital Management Co Has Increased Its Aqua America (WTR) Position by $1.63 Million; Fundsmith Llp Continues to Hold Position in Estee Lauder (EL)

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 356,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.63M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 6.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $185.72. About 586,638 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 178.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 45,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 25,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 444,022 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aqua America, Inc.: Dividend Stock Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should I Trade Aqua America For American Water Works? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Logitech International SA (LOGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Water Stocks Win Upgrades: Are Any of Them Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Td Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Texas Yale Capital has 0.19% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 129,588 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 30,516 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.19M shares. Ledyard State Bank invested 0.27% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). World Asset Inc holds 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 8,391 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.3% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 22,599 shares. Natl Bank holds 0% or 6,345 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtn invested 0.08% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Magellan Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 145,224 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 362,300 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Davis R M has 5,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 437,938 shares to 108,158 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 78,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,260 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider MOSS SARA E sold $3.42M. Demsey John had sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24 million. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M. 46,233 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26 million.