Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Position by $409,220; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Its Stake by $894,628

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 29,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 668,749 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 697,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 88,064 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,364 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 17,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $379.32. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.70 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 1,533 shares to 18,505 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.69 million for 10.46 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 30,775 shares to 580,242 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

