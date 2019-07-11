Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Semtech (SMTC) as Valuation Declined; Valiant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $20.24 Million

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $200.86. About 11.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook Has a ‘Tremendous Amount of Power’ and Should Face Some Regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook dodges EU privacy law amid pledge to fix broken system; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Spotlights Crisis Response Time; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify Before House Commerce Panel; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg under pressure to testify to UK lawmakers

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 224,237 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, down from 237,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 336,855 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,719 shares. American Assets Management Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 11,647 shares. Columbus Circle has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arbor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 1,798 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 114,703 shares. The Minnesota-based Carlson Capital Management has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 32,622 are held by Alps. 15,401 were accumulated by Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,400 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 2,429 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited holds 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,814 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 208,786 shares. Cortland Mo has 7.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 278,681 shares.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52B for 26.43 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 11,478 shares to 257,316 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 23,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 826,710 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0.02% or 499,326 shares in its portfolio. 106 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 1,357 shares. Scout Investments Inc holds 0.16% or 150,390 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 159,961 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 260,218 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.06% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 101,519 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 52,000 shares. 8,233 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 8,437 shares. United Automobile Association holds 9,996 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc stated it has 507,190 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.62 million for 54.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $188,600 activity. CHUKWU EMEKA sold $56,100 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Wednesday, February 6.

