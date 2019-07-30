Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Holding in Masco (MAS) by $315,790; Stone Run Capital Upped Its Stake in Wabtec (WAB) by $2.83 Million as Stock Declined

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 392.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 38,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,583 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 9,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 2.56M shares traded or 27.65% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,984 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 14,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 2.14 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) by 17,776 shares to 69,936 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

