Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased By $482,432 Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position; Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.85

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 5.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 15,076 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 271,179 shares with $8.72 million value, down from 286,255 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $1.99B valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 780,687 shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 72 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 39 sold and reduced holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 18.82 million shares, up from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 33 Increased: 39 New Position: 33.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 27.06% above currents $30.53 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $35 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 26. SunTrust maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08 million worth of stock. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, June 13.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Arch Coal Inc stake by 14,474 shares to 22,045 valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) stake by 79,794 shares and now owns 123,117 shares. Mercury Computer Sys (NASDAQ:MRCY) was raised too.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $80.78M for 6.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 118,299 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $149,996 activity.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.28M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $439.69 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.4 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.