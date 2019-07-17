Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Stake; Vanguard Group Decreased Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) stake by 10.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 72,432 shares as Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 622,644 shares with $11.09M value, down from 695,076 last quarter. Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc now has $1.02B valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 1.99 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC CEO SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER LICENSED TO OPEN IN SAUDI ARABIA; 07/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: CRW, AMC extend reach into space; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 50-100 Cinemas in About 25 Saudi Cities by 2030; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K; 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 25/05/2018 – IDBI BANK APPROVES PLAN TO DIVEST PART STAKE IN AMC UNIT; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June 10 and 11; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 87,202 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 1.31%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 9.49 million shares with $1.63 billion value, down from 9.58M last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $21.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $171.04. About 1.31M shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $24.93 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.83% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AMC Entertainment Hldgs had 11 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Imperial Capital. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of AMC in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) stake by 23,703 shares to 114,405 valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuvectra Corp stake by 96,994 shares and now owns 293,608 shares. Cryoport Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 262,900 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Mgmt holds 1.07% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 622,644 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.09% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 114 shares. New York-based Mittleman Brothers Llc has invested 26.95% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Pnc Finance Grp has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 80,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny owns 22,549 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Com holds 73,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 77,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 65,569 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $150,341 were sold by Bowman William R. $150,178 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by OBOURN CANDY M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 441,732 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,407 shares. Victory Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1.61M shares. Mathes holds 9,802 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,322 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 15,862 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1,739 shares. 39,500 are held by Selz Capital. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 191,845 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Management Us reported 0.4% stake. Fil Ltd invested in 60,490 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $19000 target. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 10 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, July 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $16400 target. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 1 by Vertical Research. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17500 target.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.11 EPS, down 3.42% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.22 per share. PH’s profit will be $398.97M for 13.75 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Franklin Finl Network Inc stake by 78,709 shares to 857,131 valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR) stake by 188,467 shares and now owns 4.09M shares. U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was raised too.