Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Stake in Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) by $904,071; Wedge Capital Management L LP Maintains Position in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 104.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 30,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 59,218 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 29,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.85M market cap company. It closed at $32.36 lastly. It is down 87.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 129,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The hedge fund held 671,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 800,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 183,328 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 13,995 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). D E Shaw & Inc, New York-based fund reported 362,148 shares. Penn Mngmt Commerce holds 671,603 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 26,565 shares. Art Limited Liability Com owns 64,911 shares. Fmr Lc has 8.47 million shares. Prelude Cap Llc holds 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) or 1,638 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Blackrock Inc owns 3.62 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 6,811 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Ameriprise reported 51,986 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 19,828 shares to 27,856 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 13,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American accumulated 7,461 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 1,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 961,519 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 11,790 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 3,325 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 3,780 shares. California-based Denali Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Kennedy Capital holds 0.04% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 81,872 shares. Wasatch Inc reported 0.12% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Federated Pa has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). North Star Invest Corporation accumulated 81,800 shares. 2,609 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt.