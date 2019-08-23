Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $1.80 Million; Stock Price Rose; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Overbrook Management Has Decreased by $549,360 Its Position

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.07 million shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 47,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 362,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, down from 410,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 869,458 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 07/03/2018 – Controversial Sinclair Station Sales in NYC, Chicago Advance; 21/05/2018 – FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SEEKS NEW COMMENTS ON PROPOSED DIVESTITURES IN SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to sell TV stations as part of Tribune acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.39M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 767,710 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Mngmt Va invested in 445,747 shares or 4.71% of the stock. Hikari Pwr Limited has invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Brigade Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 406,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 530,068 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 93,723 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 256,200 shares. Ameriprise reported 112,813 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc has 28,641 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 119,249 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 797,607 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 18,700 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Sinclair Broadcast Group Became a Sports TV Contender – Motley Fool” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SBGI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 29,139 shares to 42,895 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 23,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 47,532 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 2,691 shares. Stonebridge Management holds 4,040 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0.29% or 3.78 million shares. Naples Advsr Limited Co owns 1,850 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 2.85 million shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc reported 629,209 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,609 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). M&R accumulated 3,361 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Lc, New York-based fund reported 237,953 shares. 179,254 were reported by Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Corp. Magellan Asset Mngmt invested in 4,499 shares. Blue Fincl Cap stated it has 4,057 shares.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 81,747 shares to 521,538 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 50,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,366 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).