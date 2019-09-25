Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) Holding by $1.84 Million as Market Value Rose; Marathon Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $2.38 Million

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 1.50 million shares traded or 38.33% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (CWCO) by 54.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 131,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% . The hedge fund held 107,988 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 239,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Water Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.66M market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 145,757 shares traded or 195.88% up from the average. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’ Meeting

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.68M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CWCO’s profit will be $2.40M for 26.06 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

