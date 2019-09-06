Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Live Nation (LYV) Position by $1.32 Million; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Position by $907,184

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Inc (LYV) by 106.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 20,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 40,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 19,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 927,290 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 25,697 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 33,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $110.68. About 1.89M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 20,150 shares to 225,353 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 103,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,266 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. 47,350 are held by Westfield Capital Mgmt Co Lp. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.28M shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated holds 37,240 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 13,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiera Corporation owns 1.16 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 6,035 shares. 602 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 5,535 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 338,133 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 15,861 shares. 230,430 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment: The Price Is Much Too Exaggerated – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Major Houston esports team reveals dates, venue for first-ever home matches in 2020 – Houston Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local promoter SBL to take over Crest Theatre management – Sacramento Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,504 shares to 18,614 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 8,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 120,336 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 175,112 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Inv holds 0.02% or 28,333 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Peconic Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 19,980 shares stake. Mirador Prtn Lp has 4,480 shares. Kistler owns 500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 13.17 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 2.35 million shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk: Big Data Exposure At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk +6% on upside view, SignalFx acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Checks Indicate Continued Momentum At Splunk, Wedbush Says – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk: Time To Dive In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.