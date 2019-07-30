Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Its Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Stake by $631,598; Market Valuation Declined; Advisory Alpha Has Boosted Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 4,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 6.91M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 16,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 194,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 210,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 252,438 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And Communications has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 122,415 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Frontier Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 683,690 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 5,118 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 301,438 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 10,196 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 9,465 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Palisade Capital Limited Company Nj has invested 0.5% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 49,047 shares. 76,337 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Sei Invs Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 68,394 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 17,976 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Ltd has 1.32M shares. 804,713 were reported by Ameriprise.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 38,687 shares to 60,636 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Group Inc by 319,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.43M for 11.46 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 35 shares to 1,614 shares, valued at $336.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,663 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FENY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.11 million were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co. Tarbox Family Office reported 5,541 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Llc holds 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.71 million shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor reported 17,188 shares stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based R G Niederhoffer Cap Management has invested 1.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 19,167 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,735 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 315,400 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0% or 3,459 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt Incorporated owns 28,156 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt stated it has 19,215 shares. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital Mgmt has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legacy Cap Prns reported 36,280 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 1.27% or 19,505 shares.