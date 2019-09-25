Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake as Share Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Perigon Wealth Management Has Cut Position by $459,173

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 19,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 280,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, down from 300,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 426,058 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Register Guard: Don’t underestimate Fox, Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Reaches Agreement for Multi-Yr Renewals of 34 Fox Affiliations; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Agrees to Sell 23 TV Stations as Part of Tribune Deal; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SBGI.O TO SELL 23 TV STATIONS AS PART OF EFFORT TO WIN APPROVAL FOR TRIBUNE MEDIA TRCO.N ACQUISITION — STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Democratic U.S. senators urge FCC to halt media ownership rule changes

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 360,729 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.00 million, down from 363,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 4.18M shares traded or 34.95% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Flood Threat Persists In Southwest – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 20,728 shares. Schnieders Management Lc has 10,142 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins Com invested in 2.7% or 55,973 shares. Moreover, Palisade Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 51,225 shares. Moreover, Salem Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,200 shares. 10,384 are held by Mechanics Bank Trust Department. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.58% or 692,551 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability reported 1.98 million shares. Madrona Finance Svcs Limited Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,223 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 39,320 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Moreover, Montgomery Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 190,586 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 33,111 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 319,620 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,200 shares to 19,557 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 125,662 shares to 397,193 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 72,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 32.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 5,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% or 36,244 shares. California-based Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 39,294 shares stake. Howe And Rusling owns 1,000 shares. 9,964 were reported by Alps Advsrs. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,881 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Alliancebernstein LP reported 96,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 48,890 shares stake. Captrust Finance Advsr reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 6.97M shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 114 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.09% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sinclair closes purchase of Fox regional sports nets – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ATSC 3.0 Field Tests Prove Out High-Quality Video to Fixed and Mobile Devices – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sinclair Broadcast Stock Soared Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.