Penn Capital Management Co Decreased By $4.28 Million Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position; Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Sentiment Is 0.78

Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.72, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 14 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 18 cut down and sold stakes in Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.01 million shares, down from 5.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 32.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 48,057 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock rose 3.85%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 99,706 shares with $8.95M value, down from 147,763 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $3.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.00% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 750,584 shares traded or 90.26% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.45% of its portfolio in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund for 1.16 million shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 366,652 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Global Endowment Management Lp has 0.18% invested in the company for 60,000 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Llc., a Colorado-based fund reported 20,518 shares.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 22,392 shares traded. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) has risen 0.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.01% the S&P500.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $622.62 million. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 13,665 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,347 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha accumulated 27,369 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Old Natl Bank In invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,409 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 15,203 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wasatch Advisors accumulated 105,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Redmond Asset Lc holds 15,971 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger accumulated 0.01% or 19,000 shares. Summit Creek Lc has invested 2.55% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 30,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,702 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) stake by 15,166 shares to 116,993 valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 3,637 shares and now owns 14,802 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $361,804 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1. 750 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares with value of $59,155 were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S.

