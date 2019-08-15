Penn Capital Management Co Cut Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding By $361,350; Staar Surgical Co (STAA)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 15.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,190 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock rose 5.18%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 12,282 shares with $2.03 million value, down from 14,472 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 28,345 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 77 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 75 sold and trimmed equity positions in Staar Surgical Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 37.67 million shares, down from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 43,938 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 44.97% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.74 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 294,842 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 48,357 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 72,655 shares.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 200.5 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 7,044 shares. Sei Investments reported 52,944 shares. Riverhead Cap Management owns 7,011 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 452,528 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C stated it has 496,155 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 4,275 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 2,102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.83 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 4,670 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 450 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 5,000 shares stake. Sg Americas has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon accumulated 833,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsr Asset has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36M for 10.04 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.