Penn Capital Management Co Cut Nn (NNBR) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Morningstar (MORN) Shareholder American Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.01 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morningstar (MORN) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 13,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 198,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.76M, down from 212,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.1. About 87,881 shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Research Shows Record Flows to Target-Date Funds as Low-Cost, Passive Series Dominate; 15/05/2018 – VILLAGE ROADSHOW LTD VRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.00 FROM A$3.40; RATING ACCUMULATE; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 06/03/2018 NUFARM LTD NUF.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.00 FROM A$6.50; RATING REDUCE; 10/05/2018 – AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD AGI.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A 1.70 FROM A$2.30; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MARCH 20; 29/05/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for April 2018

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 48.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 108,853 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 209,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.37M market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 304,065 shares traded or 27.29% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 17/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – SOLVENCY Il RATIO OF 213% UP FROM 199% AT END OF 4Q17,; 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ NN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNBR); 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS VICE-CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR A TERM OF FOUR YEARS; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 07/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Paragon Medical; 03/04/2018 – BEECKEN PETTY O’KEEFE & CO SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION TO NN INC; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold NNBR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.20 million shares or 2.19% less from 34.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 23,533 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 3,603 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com accumulated 36,480 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 2,784 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 837,087 shares. Paradigm Mgmt has 1.93% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital has invested 0.01% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 550,149 shares. Invesco holds 114,116 shares. Blackrock holds 3.03M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 27,307 shares. Earnest Ltd invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $14.21M for 6.92 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 175,404 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Habit Restaurants Inc by 123,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on NN’s Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Michael Boyd Positions For 2019: Slowing Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ballard Power Systems among industrial gainers; Energy Recovery only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NN Inc. (NNBR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

