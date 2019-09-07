Penn Capital Management Co Cut Its Stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by $606,798; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 35,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 267,290 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 302,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.31M market cap company. It closed at $13.28 lastly. It is down 8.68% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 48,099 shares to 13,810 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,511 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2.09% or 8,936 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.22% or 1,289 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 386,695 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 12,061 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Co holds 1,395 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute accumulated 1.04% or 2,500 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Llc has invested 3.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcdaniel Terry & Commerce stated it has 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 2.24% or 232,304 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ithaka Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.24% or 25,520 shares. 721 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Lc. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 1,972 shares. 9,576 were accumulated by Valicenti Advisory Svcs. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 79.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 170,270 are owned by Essex Inv Limited Liability Com. Consonance Cap Management Lp reported 2.61 million shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. 2.56M were accumulated by Polar Cap Llp. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Boston Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 86,746 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 107,561 shares. Fosun Intl reported 237,783 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 72,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership, a Vermont-based fund reported 80,303 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,685 shares stake. Paloma stated it has 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 188,029 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 7,021 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Incorporated invested in 0% or 208,367 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 125,449 shares to 183,332 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 87,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Group Inc.

