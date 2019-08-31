Penn Capital Management Co Cut Its Gogo (GOGO) Position by $491,832; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Upped Stake in Bp Plc (BP) as Valuation Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 202,361 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 159,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 20/03/2018 – BP’S SHEPARD SAYS CUSTOMERS DRIVING CHANGES TO LNG MARKET; 12/03/2018 – $BP.GB: BP Rotterdam refinery shuts crude unit: Genscape. 200K b/d. #OOTT @business – ! $BP.GB; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Started Production Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget; 18/04/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 40.5 FROM PLN 40; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 3% of Global Upstream Jobs

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc analyzed 122,958 shares as the company's stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $352.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 621,707 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 19,295 shares to 251,825 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 19,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 9,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 88,888 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 26,943 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Penn Cap Management Company reported 1.32 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance accumulated 10,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 40,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valinor Mngmt LP accumulated 0.76% or 3.23 million shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1.12M shares. D E Shaw & Communication invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Elk Creek Prtn Limited has 3.76 million shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 29,640 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Whitebox Advsrs Llc reported 456,575 shares stake.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. 134,349 shares valued at $532,579 were bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C on Friday, August 23. 50,000 shares valued at $198,940 were bought by JONES HUGH W on Monday, August 26.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).