Penn Capital Management Co Cut Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) by $858,825 as Share Price Rose; Omers Administration Cut Its Position in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) by $766,700

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 134,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 240,192 shares traded or 28.27% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES -PERFORMANCE IN QTR MAINLY ON ACCOUNT OF CONTINUING HEADWINDS IN U.S. MARKETS, TEMPORARY DROP IN SALES IN RUSSIA; 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – INTIMATION; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 5,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The hedge fund held 9,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 14,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 260,585 shares traded or 50.40% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Errors Were Primarily Relating to Its Valuation Allowance Based on Ability to Utilize Foreign Tax Credits in U.S. Prior to Expiration; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – DECISION TO RESTATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Complex Represented Approximately $90M of Net Assets on Co’s Balance Sheet at March 3; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 30/05/2018 – Fast lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano closes highway; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 15,386 shares to 235,146 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp by 96,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 60,964 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 332,110 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.65% or 232,866 shares in its portfolio. Synovus invested in 329 shares or 0% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.14% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 1,108 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 5,189 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 129,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 73,878 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 215,343 shares. 42 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Mgmt Llc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 59,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.02% or 47,508 shares.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire U.S. Geothermal – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CSX, Intelsat, Kohlâ€™s, NIO, Rio Tinto, TripAdvisor, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ormat Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING — Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,500 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK).