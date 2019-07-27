Penn Capital Management Co Cut Cyrusone Com (CONE) Position; Enova International (ENVA) Shorts Raised By 15.22%

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) had an increase of 15.22% in short interest. ENVA’s SI was 2.20 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.22% from 1.91M shares previously. With 363,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)’s short sellers to cover ENVA’s short positions. The SI to Enova International Inc’s float is 7.27%. The stock increased 12.13% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 1.31 million shares traded or 378.58% up from the average. Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) has declined 29.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ENVA News: 26/04/2018 – Enova International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – ENOVA SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO & OPERATING UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT OF ASSET-BASED SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF BANKS; 26/04/2018 – ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC ENVA.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.10 TO $2.66; 26/04/2018 – Enova International Sees FY18 Rev $980M-$1.04B; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENOVA’S SR RATING TO B3; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOKS TO POSITIVE ON CURO, ENOVA; 26/04/2018 – Enova International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 41c-Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enova International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENVA); 04/05/2018 – ENOVA’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Enova International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Cyrusone Inc Com (CONE) stake by 14.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 3,289 shares as Cyrusone Inc Com (CONE)’s stock rose 13.25%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 19,157 shares with $2.89M value, down from 22,446 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc Com now has $6.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 1.60 million shares traded or 88.03% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Cryoport Inc stake by 27,561 shares to 121,467 valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) stake by 17,776 shares and now owns 69,936 shares. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was raised too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL had bought 1,955 shares worth $99,901. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $199,436 was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J.

Among 8 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. CyrusOne had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of CONE in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of CONE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, February 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.67 million for 17.23 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Lc has invested 2.27% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Franklin reported 0% stake. Channing Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.28% or 116,133 shares. Blair William Il owns 51,763 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 12,695 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh holds 0% or 7,900 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0% or 350 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 58,673 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America owns 0.45% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 97,375 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 448,044 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 7,318 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs accumulated 2.77M shares.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit clients and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $850.93 million. The firm offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands.