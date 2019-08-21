Penn Capital Management Co Cut Bok Finl (BOKF) Holding By $426,024; Last Week The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analysts

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) stake by 18.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 1,746 shares as Bok Finl Corp (BOKF)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 7,850 shares with $1.92 million value, down from 9,596 last quarter. Bok Finl Corp now has $5.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 848 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 17/05/2018 – BOK Financial Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 24; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA INFLATION TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET LEVEL; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA EXPORTS TO SUSTAIN GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – BOK Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA ECONOMY CONTINUES STEADY GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA INFLATION AT 1.6 PCT IN 2018 VS. 1.7 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Expects Policy Shift to Boost Credibility of Local Currency Markets — Finance Ministry, BOK; 11/04/2018 – BOK: GROWTH TO BE IN LINE WITH PREV. 3% PROJECTION; 19/03/2018 – BOK member says $3.8 bln jobs package unlikely to affect monetary policy; 02/04/2018 – Korean Bonds to Benefit as BOK Can’t Justify Hike: Markets Live

Among 12 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $142 lowest target. $195.92’s average target is -3.65% below currents $203.35 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $205.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $231.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $216.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $180.0000 205.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $173.0000 178.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $142 New Target: $155 Maintain

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.59 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 42.19 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 422,056 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts: Few Blemishes In Estee Lauder’s Q4 Print – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Estee Lauder Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Management has 0.33% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Baillie Gifford & Co reported 188,260 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers Bancshares owns 970 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 1,650 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.06% or 228,346 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,231 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stifel Financial has invested 0.42% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Scott Selber Inc has invested 1.27% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Patten Group has 0.31% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,319 shares. Sun Life Finance accumulated 371 shares. Zacks Investment has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Strategy Asset Managers Limited reported 15,011 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.57% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 40,904 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BOK Financial +7.4% after big Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Forecast 13% Gains Ahead For IWR – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BOK Financial Corp (BOKF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Campus Communities, Highwoods Properties and BOK Financial Corp – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BOK Financial has $9500 highest and $8900 lowest target. $92’s average target is 18.85% above currents $77.41 stock price. BOK Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 131,581 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Renaissance Tech Ltd has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). 13,200 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Numerixs Inv, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 400 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 3,596 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 450,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 58,801 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Glenmede Tru Na reported 184 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 3,511 shares. Diamond Hill Cap has 0.28% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Aristotle Ltd owns 2.76 million shares. 144,690 were reported by Skba Ltd Llc.