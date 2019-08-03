Penn Capital Management Co Cut Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position By $1.45 Million; Trex Co (TREX) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Trex Co Inc (TREX) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 134 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 110 decreased and sold their equity positions in Trex Co Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 51.33 million shares, down from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Trex Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 80 Increased: 79 New Position: 55.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 14.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 41,321 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 244,934 shares with $8.74 million value, down from 286,255 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 413,297 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN)

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 26. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BECN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year – Business Wire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) stake by 7,301 shares to 35,220 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 4,393 shares and now owns 7,152 shares. Cryoport Inc was raised too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $186.88M worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, March 14. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.92 million for 7.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -375.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & Co has 0.11% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.01% or 139,533 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 394,802 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.57 million shares. Amer Group owns 43,488 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Diligent Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 7,661 shares. Zeke Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Benjamin F Edwards Communication Inc has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Dudley Shanley Inc reported 6.3% stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has 10,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 97,467 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,966 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 14 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.66 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 38.55 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

The stock increased 2.56% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 726,672 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trex Company Captures Three Spots in Remodelers’ Choice 100 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Trex Company Stock Popped 19.9% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc. holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. for 119,029 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.18 million shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.59% invested in the company for 642,864 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Capital Management has invested 1.47% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.