Penn Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN); Perigon Wealth Management Increases Stake in Splunk (SPLK)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 204.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 9,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 3,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.43M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/03/2018 – WYNN SAYS STEPHEN, ELAINE WYNN COUNSEL FILED ARUZE STIPULATION; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: If Utilized, Proceeds and Cash on Hand Would Be Used to Repay Promissory Note Issued to Aruze USA Inc; 22/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Reprots Shareholder Meeting Results; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders To Vote For Independent Directors At May Shareholder Meeting — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CONSIDERED 50 BOARD CANDIDATES; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Women’s Leadership Forum Will Address Gender Equality; 16/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn may sell his stake in Wynn Resorts; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK EXITED ANDV, STZ, WYNN, WP, SABR IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS PLANS HEARING TO REVOKE STEVE WYNN’S LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – WYNN MACAU 1Q IFRS NET $227.05M

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 148.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 8,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,525 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 5,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.54. About 1.45M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 1,435 shares. 275,580 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Sei Com has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company holds 9,689 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 0.61% or 5,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 54,967 are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com. 10,328 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 13,136 shares. J Goldman LP owns 27,478 shares. 985 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 1,100 are owned by Highlander Mngmt Llc.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 99,335 shares to 261,062 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc by 175,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,702 shares, and cut its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,820 shares to 23,134 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,997 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 594 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Llc, New York-based fund reported 6.43 million shares. Axa reported 100,905 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Arete Wealth Limited Company invested in 2,108 shares. Bridges owns 5,273 shares. 4,530 are held by Asset. Whittier reported 273 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited reported 7,550 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication owns 9,098 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 124,371 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 13,411 shares. Alps Incorporated reported 5,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset has 47,367 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.